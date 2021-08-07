Dr. Lisa D. Flora-Thigpen

Lisa D. Flora-Thigpen (aka Dr. Lisa Flora), age 51, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband and surrounded by family and friends on August 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer.
Lisa (known as Lee Dog to her close friends and family) was born on September 7, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas to Brenda and James Lee Flora. She graduated from Boerne High School and received a Bachelors Degree from Baylor University in 1991. Lisa had a passion for healing and followed that passion to Parker College of Chiropractic where she received her Doctorate in Chiropractic in 2005. After many years of practicing for others, Lisa and Stacy decided to make New Braunfels, TX their home and they and opened Local Chiropractic Clinic in September 2017.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Lisa had a passion for traveling, her dogs, live music, dancing and playing the tambourine. Lisa had an infectious laugh and a smile that would brighten your day. Lisa was known for her ability to help others and she touched so many lives.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Stacy Allen Thigpen, their daughters, Avery Marie Thigpen and Cassidi Rae Leingod and her grandsons, Fletcher and Iroh; Additionally, she is survived by her brother Josh Flora, his wife Tara Flora, and their children, Macy Kate, Jake and Lily and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday August 27th, 2021 starting at 4pm at Rocking R Pavilion located at 1406 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX where we will celebrate her and the LOVE and HEALTH she gave. Lisa requested that we all wear shorts, flip flops and t-shirts.
In lieu of flowers, Lisa requested that donations be made to assist her family with her remaining medical expenses. The link is https://gofund.me/25c08ea3.
