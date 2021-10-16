Juan R. Zavala passed away on October 13, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas on December 31, 1935, to Estevan Zavala, Sr and Ricarda (Rios) Zavala.
He married Cruz Rosa Hernandez in 1963. He was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels.
He was preceded in death by his parents; most recently his wife of 58 years Cruz Rosa Zavala, who died September 24, 2021; brothers Joe Zavala, Fernando Zavala, Fred Zavala and Sostemo Zavala; and sisters Petra Perez, Macaria Mart, Margarita Gonzales and Anita Chavez.
He is survived by is son and daughter-in-law, Leroy and Diana Zavala; brother, Estevan Zavala, Jr.; grandchildren Leroy Zavala, Jr., John Daniel Zavala, Brittany Mager and Jadyn Zavala; as well as 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19th, beginning at 9:00AM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM, all at Holy Family Catholic Church, 145 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
