Augusta Lee Voges

Augusta Lee (Ruehle) Voges, “Gussie”, age 86, of Bastrop TX, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2020.
Gussie was born to Herbert and Cora Ruehle in Schumannsville, Texas on October 6, 1933.
Gussie married the love of her life, Vernon on October 24, 1954 in New Braunfels, Texas
Gussie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in McDade. She loved working in her yard, working on her ranch with her husband and sons, going to lunch with her circle of friends, baking the most delicious sweets, sewing, spending time with her family out on her back porch swing, dancing in the shop during some sort of celebration and playing countless games of kickball & baseball in the yard with her grandkids.
Gussie is survived by her son, Justin W. Voges and Linda Clement; daughter-in-law, Tammy Voges; grandson Nathan Beyer; grandson Jason Voges and wife Crystal; granddaughter Michelle Rivera and husband Jonathan; granddaughter Lauren Bennett and husband Robert; grandson Trey Voges; great-grandsons Lathan, Landan and Hunter; great-granddaughters Raelee and Katherin; sister Joyce Budwich and husband Larry. Her son, Kevin R. Voges; husband, Vernon Voges and her parents preceded her in death.
The family will receive guests at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Thursday; January 30th from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. The funeral services will be Friday; January 31st beginning at 10:00am at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church in McDade, Texas.
