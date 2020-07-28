Rafael “Ralph” Castilleja, 57 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2020 at the Colonial Manor Care Center. He was born to Jose H. Castilleja and Francisca (Vallejo) Castilleja in New Braunfels, Texas on April 1, 1963.
He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Castilleja; grandchildren, Cody, Kylie, Caleb, and Connor; sister, Angie Castaneda and husband Victor; brother Joe Castilleja, Jr. and wife Terry; sister, Carmen Upton; brother, Ignacio “Nacho” Castilleja and wife Emma; brother, Ricky Castilleja; sister, Loretta Castilleja; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Baby Angel.
Public Visitation will begin 12 noon on Saturday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 3:30 PM. A Private Family Rosary will follow at Zoeller Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Ralph Castilleja to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels at www.hopehospice.net
