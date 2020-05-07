Richard Russell Zuzek (Dick or Kooch) of San Antonio, TX, passed away from cardiac arrest on May 4, 2020, at the age of 86 years old. Richard was born on September 22, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA, to Anton and Elsie Zuzek. He was the third of four boys and was the last surviving son. He attended the University of Delaware and was the first and only person in his family to go to a university. He graduated with a degree in agronomy. Richard married Susan Jane Stonestreet on May 30, 1958, in Pennsylvania, and was preceded in death by her. They lived in Kalamazoo, MI; Wilmington, DE; Carmel, IN; Battle Lake, MN; and New Braunfels, TX. He is survived by his three children, Stacy Lundquist, Scott Zuzek, and Kristen Zuzek Volk, and five grandchildren, JJ, Taylor, Elan, Maisa, and Matteo. He is also survived by his two exchange student daughters Olga Lucia Sakr from Colombia and Ana Lucia Amaya from Mexico. Richard is also survived by his second wife, Katherine Zuzek.
Richard’s work career included Evergreen Helicopter, Allied Chemical, & Merck, Sharpe, & Dome with many achievements and awards for his years of service. Richard was an avid supporter of family activities. Favorite activities included playing, coaching, and watching football, golfing, reading, driving his car, photography, and playing poker. He also loved to chop wood, cut grass, and ride around on his tractor. Richard enjoyed having a good laugh with family and friends!
A public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am; with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am. A Zoom Open House will be held for anyone who wants to share a story or connect with the family on the same day from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. For details of the Zoom meeting, please send a request to me@kristenne.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://dyslexiafoundation.org/donation/ in honor of Richard Zuzek.
Thank you to our community for sharing 86 years of a life with a man who loved deeply. In loving memory of our father, Stacy, Scott, and Kristen Zuzek.
