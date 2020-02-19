Raul L. “Rudy” Gaytán of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born to Andres and Maria Anita Lujan Gaytán on December 8, 1949, in New Braunfels.
Raul, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked as a foreman for Rudd and Adams Masonry for 30 plus years. He loved building mailboxes for his neighbors, doing woodworking and enjoyed working on classic cars. He enjoyed time spent with friends and family, and following his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Astros.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Xavier Gaytán. He is survived by his sons Jeremy D. Gaytán and his wife Maricela and Raul “Rico” Gaytán, Jr., his daughters Amnesty B. Gaytán, Maria A. Gaytán, December C. Gaytán and husband John Lozano, and Southern B. Gaytán. Survivors also include former spouse Brenda Ciprian, brothers Andres Gaytán and wife Maria, Reynaldo Gaytán, Gustavo Gaytán and wife Olga and Anthony A. Gaytán; sisters Maria A. Gaytán and husband Bert Vega, Isabel “Kookie” Barboza and husband T. R. Ramirez, Dahlia Arambula and husband Felix; half-sister Mary Gonzales; 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 5:00-8:00PM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Service will conclude after the funeral mass.
Memorial donations may be made to Raul’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.
512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Commented