Timothy Bert Salge, a staple of the New Braunfels community for 67 years, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, February 25 at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
Timothy Bert Salge was born in New Braunfels to Lulu and Raymond Salge on November 20, 1952 at the New Braunfels Krankenhaus. During those days, New Braunfels was still the sleepy, authentic, German community that is the allure for ‘Auslanders’ today. That allure and heritage was instilled into Tim’s essence very early in his life. Through his participation in singing clubs such as Frohsin, bowling clubs such as Freiheit and Barbarossa, Hermann Sons and other German social clubs. Tim was blessed with a sense of value of community which he instilled in his wife, children, and grandchildren. Growing up in the insular world of a ‘Texanische Deutsch’ community, Tim learned German before he learned English. Though he had one sister (Tina), he was surrounded by a rowdy bunch of first cousins that influenced him throughout his entire life. Because of those relationships and the influence of numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents, Tim had a depth of appreciation for family involvement, community, commitment, and loyalty that he passed on to his children.
Tim grew up attending school in New Braunfels graduating high school in 1971. Tim was a 2-year letterman on the Mighty Unicorn football and baseball teams. He was President of his senior class in 1971 and was a very proud recipient of the first annual Gary Simon Memorial Scholarship. He maintained lifelong friendships and stayed true to his commitment to the class of ’71 as he continued to plan and organize reunions and events until the present day.
After high school, Tim had a brief stop at The University of Texas at Austin before pursuing a collegiate career in baseball under fellow New Braunfelser, the late Ray Katt at Texas Lutheran College (TLC) in Seguin, TX. There, he lettered for the Bulldogs for three years, was a member of the Kappa Pi Alpha fraternity and made friendships that he would cherish for the rest of his life. If you ever wanted to know the score or opponent of any baseball game that Tim played while at TLC, he could tell you.
Throughout his adult life, Tim served in many prominent roles throughout the community including President of the Kypfer-Salge Herman Sons Life Lodge, President and lifetime member of the Freiheit Bowling Club, member of the Downtown Rotary Club, Senior and 2011 Grosser Opa of the Wurstfest Association, Baron of the Braunfels Foundation Trust, board member of the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, past member of the Comal County Historical Society, member of the Sophienburg Museum, member of Das Verein Social Group and member of the Freundschaft Verein.
Tim served in many roles at Famers Mutual Fire Insurance over his 43-year tenure with the organization including adjuster, claims manager, president and board member. He was also an active member in both the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) and Texas Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (TAMIC) and served in many leadership roles, including President of TAMIC, in those organizations throughout the years. Tim was very proud of Famers Mutual and could be heard broadcasting that enthusiasm through his iconic radio commercials on KGNB/KNBT over the years.
First Protestant Church (FPC) was an integral part of Tim’s life from birth to death. As a member of the Church Council in high school, dedicated member of the Homebuilders Sunday School Class, member of the Daycare Board of FPC, and longtime supporter of the Youth vicariously through his wife. Tim developed great pride in his church and established lifelong friendships over the years.
While at TLC, Tim met a smokin’ hot brunette that had, at the time, recently moved to New Braunfels from Irving. After a few dates and an appropriate amount of spirits, Tim and Celeste fell in love on the dance floor and were married on January 10, 1976. Tim was a dedicated and loving husband for 44 years and showed his boys the reverence and privilege that comes along with entering into a covenant relationship.
Tim was a loving father to three boys, Josh, Chad and Ross and was a constant presence at innumerable extracurricular activities over the years. Because of his love of the game, he served as a Little League Baseball coach for all three boys for many years. Other organizations the he was involved in to support his children included the PTA, Booster Club, and Project Graduation.
Tim’s love for music was transferred to his boys through many hours of KZEP listening, playing his electric steering wheel and dashboard drums. He shared many life lessons with his boys through his love and discipline over the years, but most of all he taught them the importance of staying true to one’s word and taking pride in the works that one performs.
Tim is preceded in death by his loving parents, Lulu and Raymond Salge, brother-in-law Ronny Rhodes and the numerous other “cloud of witnesses” that he would refer to so often.
Tim Salge is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Celeste Albrecht Salge; his sons Josh, Chad and Ross; his beloved daughters-in-law Katie, Meredith, and Megan; his cherished grandchildren Hayden, Harper, and Bellamy; his sister Tina (Darryl) O’Bryant; mother-in-law Jeanette Constance; sister-in-law Olga Rhodes; brothers-in-law Jeff (Tammy) and Warren (Tricia) Albrecht and numerous other family and friends that loved him so well.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Tim may be given to First Protestant Church, the Heritage Society of New Braunfels, and/or the Sophienburg Museum and Archives.
The Salge family would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support and love through this shocking time. The comfort and peace of God has been felt through the selfless servants that He has sent to our family. New Braunfels is a community that Tim cherished and promoted, and the family asks that this great community simply continue to provide the love, commitment, and unparalleled culture that shaped the legacy of Tim Salge.
