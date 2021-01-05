Alexandria “Alli” Castilleja Vela passed away on December 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Alli was born April 5, 1988 to Nacho and Emma Castilleja of New Braunfels, Texas, the oldest of five. She married the love of her life Domingo “Carlos” Vela on December 12, 2008, who survives her. Alli is survived by her two daughters Isabelle Emma Vela and Cecelia Socorro Vela; her brothers Anthony Castilleja, Andrew Castilleja, Adin Castilleja and her sister Andrea Castilleja. Her grandparents Juan and Felisa Flores. In laws; Domingo and Virginia Vela and mother in law Sandra Campos Vela. Her sister in laws Serena husband Mason Morris and Dominique “Nikki” and Peter Longoria along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends. Alli is preceded in death by her grandparents Jose and Francisca Castilleja and uncle Ralph Castilleja. Alli was a volunteer with the Goodwin Frazier PTA and loved every minute of it. Alli loved to create memories and be surrounded by her family, she lived life to the fullest. Her smile was beautiful and her laugh was contagious. She was selfless and giving, if you adopted a baby she was the first to gather clothes to donate. If you needed comforting she was there with positive words and food. She was an angel. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Public visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home Saturday, January 9 at 11:00, service to follow at 1:00. Burial services will be private.
