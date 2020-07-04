A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Robin Muncaster of New Braunfels, Texas. Robin passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 73. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Masks are required for this service. The Celebration of life will be held at The Villa at Gruene on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 3:00-6:00pm at 1190 Gruene Rd., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Indoor and outdoor seating is available and masks are optional. Flowers may be sent to Zoeller Funeral Home. Donations honoring Robin may be made to The New Braunfels Elks Lodge, “Adopt a Family” in care of Robin Muncaster or The Provisions Outreach Program in care of Robin Muncaster at P.O. Box 343, Bulverde, Texas 78163.
