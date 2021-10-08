James “Jimmy” Edward Schmid passed away peacefully at his home in New Braunfels on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Jimmy was born to Allen and Emmie Kneuper Schmid on November 15, 1930 in Selma, Texas. He married Dorothea Klein Schmid on February 1, 1953 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church Rectory in Kerrville. He and his family settled in New Braunfels in 1958 where he lived until his death. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Jimmy graduated from New Braunfels High School, where he was a member of the 1948 Unicorn Football State Finalist team. He served in the Army National Guard for 3 years, then worked as a foreman for APPCO in San Antonio for many years before starting his own welding business. After his retirement, Jimmy enjoyed working around the house and on various projects for family and friends up until the day he died. He especially enjoyed work that involved being on the tractor.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothea, his parents Allen and Emmie, grandchildren Julia Harst and Eric Tuch, great grandchild Payton Smith, and daughter-in-law Pam Whitt Schmid. He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Patricia and James Tuch, Ronald and Lori Schmid, Jerry Schmid, Katherine and Tom Harst, and Darryl and Gina Schmid. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM (with visitation at 10:00 AM) on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Procession will follow to Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 State Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78132.
For more information and to sign the guestbook please go to: www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
