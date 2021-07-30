Lawrence Dee Krause broke free from the chains that bound him to this earth and earned his wings on July 27, 2021.
Gus Krause Jr. and Rickie Fischer Krause welcomed the birth of their son Lawrence on October 1, 1929. He was born and raised in Comal County Texas and spent the majority of his life on the Krause Ranch raising cattle and four sons. He started and ran L.D. Krause Construction Company with the love of his life Louise Taylor Krause. Lawrence and Louise were married on June 30, 1956 and recently celebrated 65 years together.
Lawrence was a go getter who earned the respect of all who knew him due to his outstanding integrity and work ethic. L.D. Krause Construction Company built numerous roads, tanks and dams throughout Comal and surrounding counties, but Lawrence was most proud of the flood control dams that he built locally and throughout the state. When he could get away from work, Lawrence did enjoy trips to Colorado and New Mexico hunting and fishing with his friends and then later with his sons. Taking his family on vacation to the high country and beyond was also something he enjoyed.
Lawrence was proud to have served his country in 1951 in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde for most of his life. He was a member of ECAT (Earth Moving Contractors of Texas) for many years and also served as president.
He lived a great life and was still running his bulldozer and backhoe even at the age of 91. He will be forever missed here, but his legacy lives on through his family.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Rickie Krause, his brother Chester Krause and his sister Vivian Klaerner. He is survived by his wife Louise Krause and sons Justin, Dillon, Ryon and wife Rene, Clint and wife D’Ann; grandsons Clayton and wife Taelar, Hesston and wife Linzee, Wyatt, William, Court, and Cash Krause; great-grandsons Orrin and Casey and one more on the way.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday August 5, 2021 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Don Ofsdahl. Burial will follow at Krause Ranch Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or a donation may be made in Lawrence’s honor to a charity of your choice.
