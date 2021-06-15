Era Lee Richards of New Braunfels, Texas passed away June 13, 2021 at the age of 97. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
