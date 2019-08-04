Carl E Vogt

Carl was born on August 29th, 1949 in Saginaw, MI to Herman and Mildred Vogt. He received his B.A. from Michigan State University in 1971 and his Master’s degree from the Southern University of Illinois. He spent 34 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Colonel. On June 12, 1971 he married Dee. Together they raised 2 children, Roger and Anje. He is survived by his wife, his children, his sister Marilyn Williams, his brother and sister-in-law Herman and Liz Vogt, his three grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He had a deep passion for everything outdoors, especially hunting and land management. He loved his Christian Faith and was deeply devoted; being outside in nature was a religious experience. His heart was filled with love and patience for all mankind. He was known for his incredible intelligence and his precision of his words. When he had something to say, everyone listened. He loved to read, all felt welcomed in his presence, and he touched numerous lives. He was deeply loved will be greatly missed.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, we would appreciate a donation to the charity of your choice.
