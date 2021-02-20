Hilberto P. Martinez of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born to Abundio Martinez and Librada Paredez on August 17, 1934 in New Braunfels, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Felicita Martinez; parents, Abundio and Librada Martinez; son, Alfredo “Freddy” Martinez; grandson, Michael Martinez.
He is survived by his children, Yolanda and Francisco Perez and family, Diana and Pablo Barrientos and family, Rudy Martinez and family, Annette Patiño and family, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Hilberto was a hardworking man that always made sure his family was well taken care of. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. All services will conclude that evening in the chapel as the family will fulfill Hilberto’s wishes of cremation.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
