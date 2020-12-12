John Allen Ward, age 90, of Georgetown, Texas and formerly New Braunfels, Texas passed away on December 7, 2020 in Georgetown. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Leesville, Texas, Gonzales County to John Will and Victoria Carrie (Whitehead) Ward. He was a loving father, grandfather, cherished friend to many and a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake and more recently Williamson County Cowboy Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Norris and husband Bob of Georgetown, Texas, stepson, Rusty Garner and wife Jan of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and dearly loved friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ethel Marie Ward, son, Gilbert Allen (Butchie) Ward, his parents, John Will and Victoria Carrie (Whitehead) Ward, and his three siblings, J.W. Ward, Minnie Lou Rhoades, and Wanda Stewart.
A private graveside was held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when determined to be safe for all family and friends.
