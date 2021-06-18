Rebecca Balderas, born September 4, 1949 in Elaine, Arkansas to parent Maximina Echeverria, went to be with our Lord June 13, 2021 at the age of 71. Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Maximina Echeverria. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Baldemar Rafael Balderas; her sons, Baldemar Rafael Balderas II (Maria Guadalupe Cuevas), Homero Rene Balderas (Irene R. Balderas), Marcos Roel Balderas (Giovanna Barbato-Balderas); nieces, Elizabeth Carlson, Yvette Balderas, Melissa Balderas-Romero; nephew, Christopher Balderas; grandchildren, Marc Anthony Caraveo, Baldemar Rafael Balderas III, Isabella Rose Balderas, Gabriella Raquel Balderas and Massimo Rene Balderas. Rebecca was an educator for 27 years. She had a Masters Degree in Library Science and Master Degree in Education Administration. But her most noteworthy accomplishments came as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rebecca will be dearly missed by all her loving family.
Funeral Services are as follows:
Friday - June 18, 2021: Visitation 12:00 (noon) to 3pm, at Texas Funeral Home Chapel, 2702 Castroville Road, San Antonio, Texas 78237.
