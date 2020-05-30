Clifford Lynn Griffin lost his life to cancer and went peacefully from his home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Clifford was born on March 9, 1955 in Mercedes, Texas and spent most of his life in the New Braunfels area. Clifford graduated from New Braunfels High School, Class of 1973.
Clifford built a successful life with his strong work ethic, honesty, integrity and his desire to take care of his family and friends. Cliff took great pride in his work and helped many people build their dream homes, which gave him great pleasure. Clifford was also known as Cliff, Cliffy, Patron, Skeeter, Flaco, Papa and Daddy.
Clifford was a loving man and was loved beyond measure by his family and friends. Cliff was a generous man with a huge heart who went out of his way to help anyone in need. “Success is not measured in the amount of dollars you make but the amount of lives you impact.” Clifford most definitely impacted so many lives.
Among Clifford’s favorite things were hunting and fishing; even more so if his grandsons were with him. His grandsons were his pride and joy. He took extreme pride in his family, and always put others before himself.
Clifford was welcomed into heaven by his much loved parents Hirman Clifford Griffin and Alice Marie Brantley Payne, his sisters Dorenda Marie May and Regina Ann Hooper Gilger. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Griffin, his proud daughter Jenna Lynn Long, and daughter Erin Lynn Kosub, his beloved grandsons Cameron Jacob Long, Caleb Michael Long and Carson Michael Kosub; his brother Benson Allen Griffin and wife Marga Griffin, his sister Dorinda Kay (D.K.) Bustamante and husband Rudy Bustamante. He is also survived by and loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Honoring his wishes, we will have a celebration of life in lieu of a funeral because he wanted people to remember the good times and think of him and smile, he did not want everyone sad and mourning his loss but instead to celebrate his life. The Celebration of Life will be held at D&R River City RV Resort, 7965 Old Bastrop Rd., New Braunfels TX 78130.
