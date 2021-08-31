Larry Rahe was born in New Braunfels, Texas on June 07, 1941 to Albert Rahe and Juanita Montejano Rahe. He passed away August 26, 2021 at the age of 80 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Ely Rahe, Erwin Rahe, and David Rahe; 2 sisters, Linda Rahe Pratter, and Ella Rahe Coffey. He is survived by 2 sisters, Tallie Rahe Knoer, and Ida Rahe McGlothlin; and also 1 brother, Alwin Roy Rahe.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his military commitment he returned to Texas.
We would like to thank the staff at Walnut Springs Health & Rehabilitation as well as Hope Hospice for the kind and gentle care he received in his final days of life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
