On March 10, 2020, Donna Lea Besson, of New Braunfels, Texas passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 21, 1936 in Hoopeston, Illinois to Lyle “Bucky” and Ida (Correll) Miller where she was one of five daughters.
It was love at first sight when she met her husband, Bob Besson. They married within 5 months and remained wonderfully devoted to each other for 64 years. While being a military spouse with her husband in the Air Force for over 20 years, Donna worked as an Avon representative and often raised their five children alone during his many overseas postings. Upon Bob’s military retirement, they settled in San Antonio, Texas and Donna began her 30-year career with Rush Enterprises. During retirement she volunteered weekly at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thrift Store and helped make a huge difference in the education of the students.
Her personality was as fiery as her red hair. She always greeted you with a smile and had an infectious spirit and laugh. Throughout her life, Donna had a passion for music, musicals, and never missed calling her children and grandchildren to sing them ‘Happy Birthday.’ Donna was an avid collector and involved her grandchildren in collecting, too. She enjoyed walking daily, cooking, crossword puzzles, good chocolate, and created a lifetime of memories with her family decorating for the holidays.
Donna cherished and was deeply proud of her large family. Her love will remain with her husband, Bob Besson; five children, Scott Besson and wife Shelley, Barbara Rush, Beth Hamilton, Mike Besson and wife Kami, and Mary McMillan; two sisters, Shirley Hoskins and husband Frank, and Cindy Boardman; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Donna will also be forever remembered by extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Margaret Nimz and Loretta McInturff, who we know welcomed her home in Heaven with open arms.
Family and friends will gather at Lux Funeral Home (New Braunfels) for visitation on Monday, March 16th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Christian Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 17th at 2:00 PM. Interment will be conducted at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wednesday, March 18th, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Donna’s name to Hope Hospice, 311 N. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
