Patrick Guy Harris passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 19 in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 29, 2000 in New Braunfels, TX. Visitation will be held at the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 375 S. Castell Ave. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX. Officiating will be Friar Bryan Hajovsky and Deacon Bob Gorman of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Following the Mass of Christian Burial, interment will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Patrick was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School from Pre-K through 8th grade and then attended St. John Paul II for high school. He was currently a sophomore at Texas Tech University, majoring in Animal Science. He was an active and enthusiastic member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. Patrick fully embraced the Kappa Alpha values of reverence, gentility, knowledge, leadership, brotherhood and excellence. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was an active member of the youth programs at Sts. Peter and Paul.
He passionately loved the game of football and played for twelve years, both offense and defense, earning many awards for his performance. His greatest enjoyment in sports was in being part of a team and forging strong friendships. He reveled in being a member of the brotherhood of “Toolshed Boys.”
As a young child Patrick never crossed the line, but discovered the line and danced all over it, watching his parents, always with a twinkle in his eye. Patrick adored his big brother, Jake, and numerous childhood pictures show their strong friendship.
Patrick was a laid-back guy, a man of few words, enjoying the moment and was an attentive listener. He enjoyed complex relationships and was able to read people and became a good and loyal friend to many. Patrick had a strong love of the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandfather, James “Buck” Bovenzi, III.
Patrick is survived by his parents, Angela and Jeff Harris, his brother Jacob J. Harris; his grandmother Susan M. Bovenzi; his grandparents Joyce O. Harris and H. M. Harris; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Edgar Aguirre, Hunter Albrecht, William Gabriel, Chase Lee, Jace Lowery, Ethan Moon, Luis Rodriguez, Taylor Stevenson, Ian Urteaga, Alejandro Urteaga, and Kade Winings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an account in Patrick’s at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union to establish his legacy and perpetuate his fondness for nature’s bounty and beauty.
