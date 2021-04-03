Diana Luna, age 66, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on June 8, 1954 to Clemente Sr. and Juanita Morales.
Diana is preceded in death by her father Clemente Morales, Sr., brothers; Bobby and Armando Morales.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ruben V. Luna, her mother; Juanita Morales, sister; Elva Esquivel her husband Guillermo, brothers; Clemente Morales, Jr. his wife Jennie and Rene Morales his wife Juanita and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Pall bearers are her nephews; Orlando Morales, Sergio Morales, Alonso Morales, Larry Morales, Jose Angel Morales, Bobby Morales.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
