March 13, 1963
October 20, 2021
Willie Martinez, 58, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, passed away early Wednesday morning on October 20, 2021 at Pam Specialty Hospital. Willie was born on March 13, 1963 in Sterling, Colorado to Willie Hernandez Martinez and Juanita Vargas Gonzales.
Willie was a character all in his own. He loved to make people laugh by joking around. He always had a smile on his face and loved to give out gifts to everyone he would meet. Surely, he has handed all his friends and family a pack of buck sticks more than once.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Vargas Gonzales; step-father, Israel Gonzales; sister, Elena Gonzales; mother-in-law, Josephina Tristan; and brother-in-law, Martin Tristan.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Eileen Martinez; daughter Abriana Martinez; son, William Martinez; sister, Rachel Gonzales Avilez; brothers, Silvester Gonzales, Gabino Gonzales. In addition, he is survived by sisters-in-law, Emma Alejos, Lupe Esquivel, Angelica Tristan, Rachel Milewski; brother-in-law, Fabian Tristan; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who were family.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. A reception after interment will be at the VFW in New Braunfels.
