David Cowley Eastwood, 76, of New Braunfels, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born September 4, 1943 to Corydon and Fannie Lou Eastwood in San Marcos, TX. He attended San Marcos High School and graduated in 1961. Upon graduation, he went to work for Green Valley Cattle Company and worked there for two years working seven days a week taking only two days off. He joined the Army National Guard in 1964 and served until 1970, earning the rank of sergeant.
He was a good ol’ boy with old fashion values. He valued hard work, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. He was a man of simple means and remained that way throughout his life.
David was loyal to the core. He spent 32+ years working at Entex. He enjoyed his job as an Operations Supervisor, traveling all over Texas. David never met a stranger, and you could tell by all the friends he had all over the state. He was a dedicated friend and always made everyone laugh and smile. You could count on David, or “Bunny,” as his close friends called him.
David was baseball player as a child which grew into a passion for softball as an adult. He spent much of his adult life playing ball and enjoying his teammate’s camaraderie on and off the field. He was proud that he played softball until he was 62, and only stopped because his knees could not take it anymore.
David retired from Entex in 2003 and started working on perfecting his retirement which involved: NASCAR, dove hunting, BBQ cookoffs, drinking Shaeffer beer (Blue Boys later), and waking up when he wanted. He would say the best thing about being retired was that he did not have to wear a watch and was on his own schedule. He was always up for a good game of 42 or just shooting the breeze.
He was an avid NASCAR fan with season tickets at Texas Motor Speedway and attended many races to include Charlotte and Talladega. If he was not attending the race, he was watching it from his recliner. David loved Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, and surely is giving #3 an earful in Heaven.
David was a loving father to his children, Dawn, Dustin, Valerie, and Matt. Whether it was volleyball, baseball, cheering events or FFA shows, he was in the stands to encourage them and enjoyed this time with his kids.
David was a member of First Christian Church in San Marcos. In lieu of flowers, please send donation in his memory to First Christian Church, 3105 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX 78666.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Corydon and Fannie Lou Eastwood; his brother Corydon Eastwood, Jr.; and his sister, Norma Jean Martin. He is survived by his siblings John and wife, Sandra Eastwood; Kenneth and wife, Trina Eastwood; and four children: Dawn and husband Kyle Carnes; Dustin and wife, Jill Eastwood; Valerie Eastwood; Matt Eastwood; two grandchildren Zachary and Hailey Carnes and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Pennington Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.
Commented