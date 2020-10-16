Bobbie A. Salch (née McCLure), age 89, of Brunswick, Maine, succumbed to dementia October 5, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1931 in the oil patch of north Texas. The family moved south to Driscoll in the early 40s. She graduated from Robstown High School and attended Texas A&I. She married Joseph Salch in September 1951, who shortly deployed to Korea.
Married to an Army officer, change was a constant. While stationed in Germany, Turkey, Alabama and Arkansas, she pursued painting, explored different cuisines, enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as competitive bowling.
After 40 years in New Braunfels, Texas, in 2017 Bobbie moved to Brunswick, Maine. Despite her daughter’s best efforts to make her a Yankee, she remained steadfast to her Texas roots and yearned for home. She will be intered next to her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1999, and by a special friend, William Tidd, in 2017. Surviving family includes daughter Karon Salch and her husband Edwin Porter of Brunswick, grandson Samuel Porter of Sendai, Japan, as well as a niece and nephews – Vicki Smith, Jack Garrison, Clayton Salch, Mike Salch, Tim Hoffinga, and Tyler Hoffinga.
Karon wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Avita Of Brunswick for the kindness and care they gave Bobbie.
There will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the funds that support Texas Parks and Wildlife.
