Wilfred (Bill) Hunt Rilat died on January 17, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas and went to be with his Lord God in Heaven. He was born May 4, 1926 to parents Herbert and Elsie Rilat in Hammond, Indiana. The family moved to Texas in 1934. Bill graduated from Texas A&M, class of 1947, and served in the US Army during the Koren War. He was employed by Wyeth Laboratories for 37 years as a pharmaceutical sales representative in Houston before retiring and moving to Canyon Lake in 1989. He was a member of First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. Bill was a volunteer with the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Annie, daughter Catherine Findlay and husband Bill, grandson Ryan Findlay, his wife Ashley and newborn great grandson Alexander and grandson Jeffrey Findlay.
He is also survived by step daughters Margaret Molloy and husband Tom, Kathryn Muller and husband Peter and another grandson, Daniel Muller as well as Donna McMichael and husband Ridge and daughter-in-law Carolyn Rilat.
Bill was preceded in death by son, Jeff Rilat, wives Bettie Nan Cole Rilat and Elizabeth Higgins Rilat and brother Herbert Rilat. Viewing will be from 9:00-10:00 am on January 26 followed by a memorial service at 10:00 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Sattler, Canyon Lake, Texas. Internment will be at Bryan City Cemetery at Bryan, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to charities of your choice.
