Within 10 minutes of meeting Michael, you know three things about him: he was a career Navy man, he was born on Staten Island, and he is amazed to have lived so long in light of the fact he was given last rites at birth.
Michael Francis McDonough, Jr., born March 16, 1931, on Staten Island, New York, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas, where he had resided since 2010. He was predeceased by his parents, Helena Dillon McDonough and Michael Francis McDonough; his brother John E. (‘Jack’) McDonough and sister Helena McDonough (‘Honey’) Dawson, his wife Natalie Ann Kennedy McDonough, and his step-son A. B. (Bubba) Kennedy, III. He is survived by his step children, Kandace Kennedy Tornquist and husband Perry (New Braunfels) and their children Tamara, Shelly and Ericka; Sherrill Kennedy Johnston and husband David (Arlington, Texas) and her children Jami and Dan; and Randy Kennedy and wife Serita (Cypress, Texas) and his children Ali and Branda; and by Bubba’s sons Adam and Chad. He is also survived by fourteen great-grandchildren.
At birth, Michael weighed 3 pounds and was given a poor chance of survival, but he strongly prevailed and outlived his entire family. As a young boy, Michael attended Staten Island public schools. At age 8, he ran errands for shipping companies. In 1949, Michael graduated from the McKee Vocational and Technical High School in St. George, Staten Island, NY, and went to work for the Siebel Company, a painting company downtown New York City. In 1951, the Korean War had started, so he and a friend joined the Navy, launching his 29-year career.
After training in New London, CT, he served on the USS Boston, the USS Cromwell, and the USS Dehaven as a Personnel Man and Chief with posts in the Korean Peninsula, Iceland, Singapore, Brooklyn, Boston and San Diego. Michael retired from active service June 1970 at the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) (maintaining his reserve status until June 1980), left the East Coast, and moved to Houston, Texas, at the urging of his brother Jack to work for Texaco in their benefits department.
In the early 1960s, he was briefly married to Violet Grady in Maine. In March 1974, Michael married Natalie Ann Kennedy and overnight gained a family. With Natalie, Michael filled the grandfather role with humor and patience throughout cousin ‘camps’ and boisterous family gatherings and reunions. He and Natalie enjoyed Texas A&M football, camping, cruising, and dancing. After Michael retired from Texaco, he briefly worked part-time at Randall’s grocery and at Astros baseball games as a concessionaire. In 1990, Michael and Natalie moved to the Cypress Lakes community in Lakeland, Florida, where they enjoyed social activities, travel, golf and visits with family and friends.
After Natalie passed away in 1996, Michael stayed in Lakeland and continued travel and social activities with companion Dianna Buckley. In 2010, Michael moved to the Rio Terra retirement center in New Braunfels, Texas.
No services are planned. Michael will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
The family extends deepest thanks to the staff of Rio Terra Assisted Living and the staff of Hope Hospice for their love and care of our dear, sweet (and sometimes crusty) Michael.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to New Braunfels Hope Hospice at https://www.hopehospice.net/. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
