Jesse V. Muñiz of New Braunfels passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 55. Pending services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Man presumed drowned at Canyon Lake
- Independence Day event rallies for an open New Braunfels
- Comal County's COVID-19 cases climb to 836
- Search suspended again on Canyon Lake
- Comal County has 6 new COVID-19 deaths with ties to nursing homes
- Canyon Lake man is Comal County's 9th COVID-19 death
- Comal County adds 82 COVID-19 cases on partial data from weekend
- National film crew fans flames at former Mission Valley Mills
- San Antonio Street bridge reopens next week
- Canyon Lake search continues for missing man
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented