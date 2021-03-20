On February 17, 2021 Francisca A Villalobos gained her eternal wings. Born on October 13,1933 in Kyle,Texas to Julio Carreon) and Isidra (Galvan) Alvarez.
Known for her quick witt and sense of humor she will be missed dearly. Her home made empanadas and tamales were the best around. Full of love and laughter for her family she was one in a million.
Preceding her in death were her husband Jose A Villalobos. Grandson Raulito V Gonzalez. Son,Joe C Castro. Daughter Maria E Castro.
Those left behind to cherish her memory; Sons, Robert Castro, Luis Alvarez Daughters, Elizabeth V Acosta. Cindy V Gonzalez, Angelica V Trejo (Ruben) Grandchildren, Samantha M Calder(Russell) Joe M Gonzales, Diego A Gonzalez,Zoey E Gonzalez Great grandchildren, Isaiah M Gonzales, Liam M Gonzales.
