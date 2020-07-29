On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Julia “Marie” Allman passed away at the age of 96.Marie was born on April 9, 1924, to A.C. and Alice Kreusler in New Braunfels. Marie enjoyed working many years at Paul Bruner’s in downtown New Braunfels before pursuing her favorite hobbies in retirement. She was an avid bunco player, loved arts and crafts and decorating for holidays, caring for her beloved dogs, and enjoyed watching the Spurs, Astros, and Cowboys.Marie was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Patricia Allman. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Krueger, son-in-law Walter Krueger, and was a loving Nana to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.Arrangements will be made through Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Whittaker's column didn't deserve space in Herald-Zeitung
- Looking backward and forward on Black lives and opportunities
- Comal County sees decline in new, active COVID-19 cases
- New Braunfels area experiences coin shortage due to pandemic
- Comal County reports 45th COVID-19 death as active cases climb
- 6 new COVID-19 deaths in Comal County
- James Frank Cook
- Jesus “Jessie” Velez Muñiz
- Local school districts plan after new guidance
- Worst for the Wurst: COVID-19 cancels Wurstfest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented