Thomas (Tom) Edward Dillon

Thomas Dillon, beloved husband, father and grandfather, of Coppell, Texas passed away on September 12, 2019.
Tom was born in New Braunfels, Texas on August 10, 1942 and graduated from New Braunfels High School. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until retiring with the rank of Major in 1987. Tom attended Southwestern University, The University of Texas at Austin and Eastern Washington State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Master’s Degree from Webster University.
Tom was an avid bass fisherman and photographer, who loved to travel and was a Texas Exes Lifetime Member.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Camilla Dillon; three children: Craig Dillon, Cindy Anderson, Rebecca Wolfe; two step-children: Kimberly Hentschel, Laura Terrell; and seven grandchildren: Kendall Dillon, Zachary Terrell, Ben Anderson, Emily Terrell, Maggie Anderson, Hailey Wolfe and Eric Wolfe.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Bernie Dillon and Virginia (Bailey) Dillon, and one sister, Diane Neilsen.
Services, with full military honors, will be held at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home, 400 Freeport Parkway, Coppell, TX, 75019 on Wednesday, September 18th at 2pm. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Memorial contributions may be given to The American Heart Association.
Hook ‘em Horns!
