At the age of 94, A loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, our beloved Louise Haley (Fries) Pesek, left this earth for her heavenly home on December 2, 2019.
Louise Haley was born September 17, 1925, in Sandy, Texas to James August and Zora Etta (Dildine) Haley, one of seven children. Louise grew up in Johnson City, Texas and graduated from Johnson City High School.
On October 10, 1942, Louise married the love of her life, A. J. Fries. They were married for 59 years, until his death, September 3, 2000. They were blessed with two daughters, Sherry and Charlotte. They made a life in Blanco, Texas until 1961 when they relocated to New Braunfels, Texas. Determined and adventuresome, Louise embarked on a new career in cosmetology. She opened the New Braunfels House of Beauty which she joyfully owned and operated for many years. She and A.J. loved traveling and took many trips with her sister Muriel and brother in law, Lanon.
Sadly, preceded in death by her daughter Sherry and her husband A.J. Fries; True to form, indomitable in spirit, she built a second life when she married Robert J. Pesek in 2001. The two traveled the world and spent fourteen happy years together until his death in 2016. They lived in Hallettsville, close to Charlotte and her husband Tommy Sitka, their daughters, and her beloved great-grandchildren.
Louise was known as Nay to her grandchildren and their families. She is remembered for setting the most beautiful holiday tables with a special cake always serving as the centerpiece. Louise was drawn to miniature items and loved to display all of her antiquing treasures and collections. Her favorite color was hunter green however, in recent years she became very fond of the color purple. She was a lady who loved deeply and showed all how to live life fully. Her laugh, smile, wit, and famous pecan pie will be greatly missed.
Louise’s hobbies included: antiquing, traveling, playing dominoes (42) and spending time with her family and friends. Her Christian faith was the foundation of her life and her Bible was her lifelong guide. After moving to Hallettsville, Louise became a dedicated Catholic, but true to her Baptist roots she could quote Scripture to rival anyone and knew her Bible from cover to worn cover.
We are comforted by the assurance that Louise is resting in the arms of Jesus and joyful to be reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her: Her husband A. J. Fries and daughter Sherry Mixon; Her parents, James August and Zora Etta (Dildine) Haley; sisters, Juanita Stephenson, Muriel Baker, and Mary Beth Gardner; brothers J. O. Haley and Nolan Haley; and her second husband, Robert J. Pesek.
Louise will forever be loved and missed by those who survive her: Her daughter, Charlotte Sitka and husband Thomas; three grandchildren Richard Mark Kanz, Trina Patek and husband Terry, Tara Trlicek and husband Jeff, and; ten great-grandchildren - Ashten Patek Cox and husband J.Brent, Ali Patek and husband, Wesley, Autumn, and Trace Patek, Rhett, Rylee, and Brandt Trlicek, Baley, Noah, and Matthew Kanz, great-great-grandson J. Witt Cox; brother Cleveland Haley, and her best friend and antiquing buddy, Patsy Lewis, and many other friends and relatives.
Pallbearers: Rick Kanz, Terry Patek, Jeffery Trlicek, Noah Kanz, Rhett Trlicek, Matthew Kanz, Trace Patek, and Brandt Trlicek
A visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 25 Main St., Blanco, TX 78606. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM also on Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Blanco Historic Cemetery, Blanco, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or organization of your choice.
