Annette Marie Schwab passed from this life on November 16, 2019 at the age of 69. She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Marian Offermann and her father Joe Offermann. Survivors include her husband, Michael Schwab; her daughters, Karen Schwab and Sherri Maruska and husband Kyle; son Daniel Schwab; and granddaughter Rylee Jo Maruska. Annette and her husband Mike have owned Schwab’s Sausage Haus & Bar-B-Que in New Braunfels for 32 years. Visitation is Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00-6:00PM with a Rosary from 6:00-7:00PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral Service is at 10:00AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 138 W. Austin St., New Braunfels, Tx. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Annette’s honor to Hope Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association.
