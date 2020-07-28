Esther May Shannon

Esther May (Gass) Shannon, 81, of Kearney, NE, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. Esther was born on January 8, 1939 in Kendalia, TX to Erwin and Ella (Kneupper) Gass. She grew up in the Kendalia and New Braunfels area. She married Leon Howard Shannon on February 12, 1971 in Irving Township, KS.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kearney Cemetery with Rev. Ken Hutson officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Kearney American Legion Post #52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #759 in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Esther’s honor are kindly suggested to her granddaughter, Lyra Mais, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in June.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her son, Steve Shannon of Kearney, NE; daughters, Gail (Alan) Mais of Heartwell, NE, Jill Shannon of Garland, UT; grandchildren, Riston, Zander, Connor and Lyra Mais; brothers, Freddie (Charlotte) Gass, Jimmie (Brenda) Gass, and Ronnie (Connie) Gass.
For more information please visit www.craigfunerals.com.
