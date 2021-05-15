William Joseph Hughes, Jr. (Bill) , beloved son and brother, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2021.
Bill graduated from St Joseph Academy High School in Brownsville, Texas and Texas A&M University in College Station. Bill’s illustrious photography career spanned over 30 years primarily in Las Vegas. He was called a “magician with light” and left behind a portfolio that is unmatched in Las Vegas. Bill was a gentle soul with a big heart.
Bill is survived by his father, Bill Hughes, brothers Mike (Jody), Dave (Barb), Dan (Mary), sister Laurie, sister in law Janie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria and brother Bob.
A funeral mass to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Commented