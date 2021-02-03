James E. Hicks (Jimmy), went to be with the Lord, and was reunited with his wife Dorothy, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the age of 78.
He was born on September 5, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Elsie Manor and James C. Hicks.
Jimmy proudly served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with grandkids, and BBQing with family and friends. He was an avid music lover and could endlessly watch old western movies and TV shows. He married Dorothy Northam on December 28, 1971. They resided in New Braunfels for 45 years.
He is survived by his 6 children: Donna Hicks, Debra Hicks, Dorie Carlisle and husband Bradley, James Hicks, Dennis Hicks and wife Claudia, Jamie Hicks Campos and fiancé Jeremiah Garrison. He had 13 grandkids and 10 great grandkids.
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hicks; brother, Wesley Hicks; and grandkids, Preston Galvez, and Gilbert “Gilly” Castro.
Services will be held privately for family due to safety precautions for COVID. A small graveside service will be held at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Arrangements are under the direction of Lux Funeral Home.
