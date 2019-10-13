Leonard C. Henk, a life-long resident of Comal County, passed away on Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at the Eden Home at the age of 84. Mr. Henk was born on May 9, 1935 in Comal County to the late Rudy Henk and Elnora Bertram Henk. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Wanda Henk and by his two sisters, Loraine Jechow and Myrtle Nolte. Survivors include his sons, Gary Henk and wife, Carrie, Audie Henk and Jody Henk and wife, Mindy; grandchildren, Audie Raye Henk, Kambrie Grimm and husband, Lane and Gunnar Henk. In addition, Mr. Henk is survived by one great-grandson, Evan and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Comal Cemetery with Pastor Ken Brumfield officiating. A reception will be held at Freiheit Country Store immediately following the committal service at Comal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
