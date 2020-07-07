John Robert Booth was born to Charlie H. & Sally (Nash) Booth on November 25, 1938 in Woodville, Georgia. He passed from this life on June 30, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 81.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred E. (Taylor) Booth of New Braunfels; son, Michael E. Booth & wife, Jennifer of New Braunfels; daughters, Linda Smolen & husband, Patrick of Hobart, Oklahoma and Laura Booth Hanna of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Annie R. Booth of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, additional relatives and dear friends.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Sons of the American Revolution William Hightower Chapter 35, and Gideons International.
He retired from military service as a CW4 after serving 26 years. He was stationed in France, Korea, Okinawa, Thailand, Germany and Turkey, as well as a number of stateside posts.
After retiring from the military, John attended nursing school to become an LPN. He worked ten years as a nurse, first at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas and then at Job Corp. in Manhattan, Kansas.
He loved his Lord, his family, and his country and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Emily Briggs for her compassionate care during his illness and to the many nurses who cared for him at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, New Braunfels and Hope Hospice.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels designated for the Senior Adult Ministry.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Occupant Limits and Social Distancing will be adhered to. Masks will be required.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held the following day.
