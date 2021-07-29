Aug. 6, 1957-June 29, 2021
Paula Jean Gage, 63, of Spring Branch, TX, peacefully ended her journey on Earth and made her way to Heaven on June 29, 2021.
Paula is survived by daughters, Bobbi and Carli Gage; grandson, Huxley Gage; mother, Barbara Eickenroht; sister, Pamela Makowski; dog, Rosie and numerous other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by husband, Harold Gage; daughter, Kayla Gage; father, Edwin Raney and sister, Phyllis Ponton.
Anyone who knew Paula knew she loved to collect pigs, play Farkle, color, listen to all kinds of music, shop for the best sales and be outside in the sunshine, listening to wind chimes. After Huxley was born eight years ago, he became her light and she loved to love on him and spoil him with little gadgets & toys.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Paula’s life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Christian Fellowship in Canyon Lake, TX.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
