Jim Barrett of New Braunfels, TX, was reunited with God on August 29, 2021, at the age of 87.
His funeral will be Thursday, September 2 at 10:30 am at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, with Roxi Vanstory, Dr. Robby Barrett, and Reverend Ray Still officiating.
Jim was born in Champion, Texas, on April 5, 1934, to Ira and Bernice Barrett. His family moved to Kermit, Texas, where Jim grew up and graduated high school. Jim married his lifelong love Jackie Hancock on June 4, 1955. Jim worked for Borden’s Milk Company much of his life and later as an oil salesman before retiring and moving from Midland to New Braunfels.
Jim loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and friends. He served as a deacon at Oakwood Baptist Church and prepared the Wednesday night meals with his friends each week. He loved life and was always willing to serve.
Jim is survived by his son, Robby and wife LaVon, daughter, Roxi and husband Randy, grandson Tye and wife Katie, grandson Tate and wife Danielle, four great-grandchildren Evie, Jimmy, Wilder, and Jude, and brother Ronald and wife Glenda.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Jackie and sister Helen Percifield.
Thanks, Jim, for a life well-lived, a family well-loved, and a legacy well-shared. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented