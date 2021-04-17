Irene Reyes, the beloved matriarch of the Reyes family, age 103, departed her earthly home to join her Lord Savior Jesus Christ on April 14th, 2021 surrounded by the love of all her family. Irene was born on May 3, 1917 in Lockhart, Texas to Guadalupe Gonzales and Otila Constante Gonzales. After the loss of her mother at the age of one, she and her father moved to reside in San Antonio, Texas where she grew up and met the love of her life Juan Reyes Sr. Together they made their way to New Braunfels, Texas where they raised their 10 children through 43 years of marriage until Juan’s passing in 1976.
Irene was a loving mother and grandmother who was blessed to see five generations of her family. Family above all else is what mattered most to Irene. She cooked and cared for many of her grandchildren through her lifetime as a homemaker. Her family dearly loved her caring, independent, feisty, and witty personality. She always dressed to impress with her coiffured hair, red painted nails, rouge, and red lipstick. Oh and we can’t forget the purse! In New Braunfels, she was known by many and loved chatting with everyone she met while going for her “taquito and cafecito.” Though she has left us here on earth, her memories and sayings will forever live in our hearts and minds - “for it wasn’t told to me, I only heard!”
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Juan Reyes Sr., her son Alonzo Reyes, her son Juan Reyes Jr. (Ramona), her daughter Delia Gallegos, her daughter Sylvia Velasco, her daughter Carmen Moore, her brother Guadaupe Gonzales, her brother Eddie Gonzales, and her sister Carrie Gonzales. Those left to remember her spirit are her daughter Tila Reyes, her daughter Rosa Ramirez, her son Richard Reyes (Pearl), her son Ramiro Reyes (Joann), her son Virgil Butch Reyes (Mina), her brother Guadalupe Gonzales, her brother Alejandro Gonzales, her sisters Olivia, Francis, and Alicia, numerous grandchildren and generations of great grandchildren.
Services for Irene Reyes will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130, on Tuesday, April 20th, with visitation from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m. The following day Wednesday, April 21st, with visitation at Zoeller Funeral Home from 8:00-9:45 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 10:00 a.m. Holy Family Church at 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Immediately following mass services will be graveside services at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery #1 at 301 Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Due to Covid-19 precautions, masks will be required at all services. For family and friends who are unable to attend, Irene’s services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/ZoellerFuneralHome/.
Commented