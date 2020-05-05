Reverend Dr. Malford Cotham Hierholzer

The Reverend Dr. Malford (Mal) Cotham Hierholzer, age 86, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 17, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents The Reverend Dr. Elmer J. and Edna Behrens Hierholzer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn Turner Hierholzer, sons John G. Hierholzer and wife Natalie, San Antonio, Texas and Rob E. Hierholzer and wife Jennifer, Fayetteville, Arkansas, granddaughters Sarah, Lauren, and Kate Hierholzer, grandson Ryan Hierholzer, brother Reverend John David Hierholzer and wife Linda, Camano Island, Washington, cousins Joanne and husband Bob Davee, Jean Luce, Willis and wife Diana Behrens, nieces Cheryl and husband Ron McFarland, Allyson and husband Tony Jannotta, and other beloved cousins.
Mal graduated from Seguin High School, Southwestern University, Georgetown, Texas, and Perkins School of Theology, Dallas, Texas. He also received an Honorary Doctorate from Southwestern University.
Mal was the Austin (Capital) District Superintendent for six years overseeing 64 churches. In over 60 years as a United Methodist minister, he served 20 churches in the Southwest Texas (Rio Texas) Conference, and served on many boards and committees. He was active in the communities and charitable organizations wherever he was a minister.
Mal’s hobbies included family time, pets, hiking, reading, writing, gardening, movies, plays, SMU football, Spurs, professional football and golf.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to North Shore UMC, 23880 Cranes Mill Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133, Canyon Lake UMC, 206 Flintstone Dr. Canyon Lake, TX 78133, Christus Hospice, San Antonio Texas, Morningside Ministries, or your local UMC Church or Charity.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals, ministers, and friends for their care and compassion during Mal’s illness and death.
