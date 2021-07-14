Janelle Moore, age 87, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior in the early morning of June 29th, 2021. She was the youngest of four children, born on June 9, 1934, near Albuquerque, New Mexico to Seth and Beulah (Collins) Williams. Janelle met Eucled Moore while attending Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX and they married on January 29, 1954 By the time Eucled completed training for full time ministry at Southwest Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, four of their five children were born. In addition to raising children, Janelle worked alongside Eucled to minister in several churches during their early years. In 1968, she fulfilled a long-held dream of becoming a missionary when she and Eucled moved their young family to East Africa. During their fifteen years in Africa, Janelle taught pastor’s wives practical skills to benefit their families and communities such as sewing, nutrition, and health. Her fifth baby was born in Africa during her first term on the field. In 1981, Eucled and Janelle returned to Texas where they continued their life of ministry by planting a church in New Braunfels, Texas; Oakwood Baptist Church. Subsequently, Eucled and Janelle served a Sunday School class at NorthEast Bible Church in Garden Ridge, Texas for many years. Janelle’s service to people extended into the community where she worked as a teacher’s aid to special needs students in Canyon School District, as a volunteer in an after-school reading program for children, and as a volunteer at the local crisis pregnancy center. Even after Janelle moved into assisted living care, her focus was on ministering to those around her. Her life was characterized by service and ministry to the end.
Janelle is preceded in death by Eucled Moore (husband) and Cindy (Jim) Moore Davis (daughter). She is survived by four children: Eucled Moore Jr., Brenda (Ron) Keck, Deanna (Sherman) Brown, and Allen (Christina) Moore; Ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Janelle at 1:00 pm on July 17, 2021, at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels, Texas. If you would like to honor Janelle’s memory, please consider a contribution to Options for Life in her name (optionsforlifenb.org).
Commented