Randolph Morgan Trout

On Friday, January 24, 2020, Randolph Morgan “Randy” Trout, passed away at age 53 after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. In the end he won. His father, Clyde Morgan “Mike” Trout preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Nina Margaret “Peggy” Trout of 30 years; sons Caleb Trout, daughter-in-love Sarah Trout, Kendal Trout, Colton Trout, Kaeden Trout and Carson Trout. His mother, Joan Elizabeth Trout, his sisters Bethany Trout and Laura Goalen married to Daryl Goalen and niece Shaifer. Also, many cousins and family members, friends and co-workers that loved him dearly. Born on March 22, 1966 in Galveston, Texas to Clyde Morgan “Mike” Trout and Joan Elizabeth Trout (Bashor), he was raised in Canyon Lake, Texas for most of his life. Randy attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1990. Later in life, he obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston. Randy met the love of his life, Peggy Clayton, while working as counselors at the Cimarroncita camp in New Mexico. Randy and Peggy went on to be married on August 12, 1989. Their adventures included everything from an accounting job at DOW, house parents at Still Creek Ranch, director of business for a family camp in Colorado to raising 5 amazing young men. Randy had a love for God and a deep love for people. Everything he did stemmed from relationship. Whether it was a small group bible study, milkshakes with his boys or a conversation in the middle of the river, he loved people well. A celebration of life service will be held at Clear Creek Community Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 6:00 pm (999 FM 270 (Egret Bay Blvd), League City, Texas 77573). A reception will follow at the church. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas. Following the graveside service will be a celebration gathering at the family barn – 4010 FM 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133. Please dress comfortably – colorful, fishing shirts or Hawaiian shirts, no black or suits please. Be yourself – just as if you were coming to our home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: VENMO — Kendal-Trout-1 and the family will write a check to the scholarship fund for MO Ranch which is put on by CBMC. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
