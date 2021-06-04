Rosie Morales of New Braunfels passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 96. Services are pending. Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Search for drowning victim in Canyon Lake set to resume Monday morning
- Divers locate Canyon Lake drowning victim
- Darkness suspends search Saturday for missing man on Canyon Lake
- Search for presumed drowning victim on Canyon Lake will enter fourth day
- New Braunfels planning board pumps brakes on truck stop
- Tamatha Michelle Andrews Barber
- Homemade alcohol confiscation sparks uprising by Hays County inmates in Comal County Jail, sheriff says
- Theresa Koepp
- New Braunfels gathers downtown to mourn deadly toll from COVID-19
- New Braunfels extends agreement for Solms Landing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented