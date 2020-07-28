Gregorio C. “Goyo” Facundo, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 76. Gregorio was born on May 25, 1944 in Fentress, TX to the late Santiago Facundo and Antonia Chagoya Facundo. He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Dolores, Joe and Peter. Survivors include his loving wife of 55-years, Severina Facundo; children, Laura Facundo (Patricia), Greg Facundo, Jr. (Frances), Susie Facundo, Becky Facundo-Mining (Taylor), Jimmy Facundo (Veronica), Dorothy Facundo and Lorenzo Aguilar; 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition, Gregorio is survived by his sisters, Amelia and Dora Facundo. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Santo Tomas Cemetery. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
