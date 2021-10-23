LaMarr M. Petersen kicked the bucket on October 21, 2021. He is survived by his loving daughter Shauna (Tom) Brace; granddaughters Alysha (Josh) Packard and Britny (Sam) Walker; great grandchildren Eva, Eli, Keira and Henry; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he leaves behind many fantastic neighbors and friends. LaMarr is preceded in death by the love of his life Jean; Sons Ken and Curtis; siblings Glade Petersen and Janice Coon; and niece Cindy Campbell. Celebration of Life has not been scheduled at this time. Wording dictated by LaMarr.
