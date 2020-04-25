Robert Elton Droddy Sr.

Robert (Bob) Elton Droddy Sr., 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in New Braunfels surrounded by his wife and children.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Sadie (Perry) Droddy; his daughter, Emily Droddy; his son, Robert Droddy Jr. and his wife Leah Droddy; the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Raegan and Trey Droddy; his brothers-in-law Gordan Perry and his wife Melanie Perry of Galveston, Texas and Bill Perry and his wife Patricia Perry of Paris, Texas; his cousin Kathy Visoria of Alexandria, Louisiana; and many nieces, nephews and family friends.
Born in Oakdale, Louisiana and raised in Port Arthur, Texas, he was the son of Elton and Fidelia (Willis) Droddy. After marrying his wife, they moved to Groves, Texas and in 2012 to New Braunfels, Texas, in order to be close to their grandchildren.
Bob was an electrician at the Texaco Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas for 43 years. He enjoyed archery, Karate, Ford Mustangs and leather working. Bob was ordained as a Deacon in 1974, but found true joy in serving the Lord and influencing the lives of many youth through the Church Student Ministry between 1975 and 1992. He continued to serve the Lord by teaching youth and stayed active in the churches he attended as well as regular Bible Study.
At Bob’s request, his body was donated to the University of Texas San Antonio Health Center for the advancement of science and to help students aspiring to be in the medical profession. His family will hold a Celebration of Life as soon as gatherings of larger groups are allowed at his favorite restaurant, River City Grill.
Bob was known to many for his kind heart, desire to always help and his reminder every time you saw him to take care of yourself. He will be missed!
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Oakwood Youth Ministry in order to continue to support youth in Bob’s memory.
Please note on the memo line that the funds are “In Memory of Bob Droddy” and mail to:
Oakwood Baptist Church
C/O Roxi Vanstory
2154 SH-337 Loop
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Commented