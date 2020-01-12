Lloyd Kenneth Loehman, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 22, 1926 to Albert and Gussie Loehman. Lloyd attended school in San Antonio, beginning at Collins Garden Elementary and finishing at Brackenridge High School. It was at Brackenridge High School where he met and later married, Joyce Katherine Seipel.
After two years with the U.S. Army in the 1940’s, he attended John Tarleton Agricultural College where his passion for agriculture bloomed. He and Joyce married on January 24, 1948 in San Antonio and began their lifelong journey together for almost 72 years. At age 22, he and his wife purchased land in the Bracken area and together began a career in producing and selling eggs and raising Polled Herefords which continued for many years. Later, he became an independent real estate broker, focusing on the farm and ranch market.
During his many years in business, he served in numerous community capacities. Early on he was involved as a trustee for the school district in Comal County which eventually became the Comal Independent School District. His leadership contributed to changing the rural area telephone service to become part of the Southwestern Bell Phone Company in the 1950’s. During the 1960’s he was an active pioneer who helped lead Texas to a two-party political system. He served as Republican County Chairman for several years. Other community involvement included the local Farm Bureau and supporting students in the local 4-H clubs and Canyon High School FFA.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Berwin Loehman and Roland Loehman. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 72 years. Other survivors include three children and spouses, Kathy Creel (Reno Engel), Ken Loehman (Alicia) and Joel Loehman (Barbara). Grandchildren include: Scott Creel (Jill), Laurissa Dennis (Nick), Megan Read (Tim), Sarah Beth Johnson (Levi), Jason Loehman, Justin Loehman, and Lauren Inthanousay (Jenny). He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Caring Senior Services and to Embrace Hospice for their time and compassion during the past few months. Special thanks go to Barbara Donnelly, Sylvia Richard, Liz Ellis, Anna Friesenhahn and Janine Bench.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to a favorite charity be made. No service will be held at this time.
