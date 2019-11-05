Sharon Hall Renfro passed away surrounded by loved ones on Saturday Nov 2nd at her home in Sanford, NC at age 78. Sharon and her beloved late husband of 45 years, LtCol Owen Renfro (USMC), lived in NB from 1979-1997. Sharon was office nurse for Dr. Dean Adams and later Dr James Hicks. LtCol Renfro founded the NBHS JR ROTC program. Sharon is survived by her three children--Tracey (and husband Brett) Hobson of New Zealand, Owen Jr of Alexandria, VA, and Evan (and wife Jayme) of Cedar Falls, IA—and four grandchildren—Clare and Graham Hobson, Julia Tilley, and Owen Phillip Renfro.
