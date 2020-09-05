Mary V. Villarreal, 92 of New Braunfels, passed away quietly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her daughter’s home. She was born on September 12, 1927 in New Braunfels,TX, and is the daughter of the late Martin and Trinidad Villarreal.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Yolanda Bradford; her grandsons, Tony Arevalo, and Mark Zamora and his wife Leslie; and great-grandchildren, Raven and Phoenix Arevalo Bradford, and Livvy Zamora. Also surviving is her niece, Maria Elena Gonzales, son-in-law Jimmy Zamora, and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joe J. Villarreal, daughter, Linda Zamora, her grandson, Joe J. Arevalo, and son-in-law, Paul Bradford. She was also the last of her sisters, Eloisa Silva, Dora Ybarra, Celestina Zamora, and brothers, Reyes, Frank, and Julian Villarreal.
Mary worked as a floor lady at Dickies Work Clothes Rental Service for over 30 years. Upon retiring, her kind heart and love for children led her to her new occupation of caring and helping parents raise their children while they worked. She then became everyone’s “Nana”. Her home was always full of love and laughter as the children and parents all became part of her family. She was a quiet, sweet little lady that always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all.
As she grew older, she would sit for hours and do embroidery or work on word search puzzles. She showed us how to handle life’s tragedies with courage, dignity and prayer; she was our guiding light and left us an example of what unconditional love is all about. She will be greatly missed, but we find comfort that she went to be with her husband on his birthday.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00-9:00 PM with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Cremation will follow. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Braunfels with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice. The family of Mary Villarreal wishes to thank all their family, friends and Hope Hospice for their assistance and support. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
